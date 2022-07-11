NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

Shiv Sena Crisis: Only 10-12 MPs reached Matoshree so far, BIG 'Test' for Uddhav Thackeray amid Maharashtra political row

Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs today. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss whether to support someone in the presidential election or not? However, this meeting is being considered very important amid the discussions of many Shiv Sena MPs going with the Shinde faction.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
  • The meeting to be held at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray.
  • Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray urging him to support Draupadi Murmu.
  • Shiv Sena left NDA in 2019 and formed government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs today. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss whether to support someone in the presidential election or not? However, this meeting is being considered very important amid the discussions of many Shiv Sena MPs going with the Shinde faction. Therefore, all eyes are on the number of MPs attending the meeting. Also on who Shiv Sena supports in the upcoming presidential election.

The meeting to be held at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray from Afternoon, so far only ten to twelve MPs out of 19 have reached. The rest is being awaited. The MPs who have attended the meeting include Gajanan Kirtikar, Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, Dhairysheel Mane, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Hemant Godse and Sanjay Raut, among others. 

Let us inform that, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray urging him to support Draupadi Murmu for the post of President. But in the past, the Shiv Sena had severed ties with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders). Shiv Sena left NDA in 2019 and formed government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP. 

