Shiv Sena lashes out at Kumaraswamy, says Karnataka political drama must end

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Monday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for clinging on to power and said that it is tough to say that the ongoing political drama in the state will end on Monday.

Shiv Sena said that majority must be determined inside the Assembly but Kumaraswamy, who has already lost the majority, is wasting time by holding a debate over this matter in Assembly. Shiv Sena advised Kumaraswamy to urge Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh to hold trust vote as soon as possible but he will not do so because he wants to remain in power.

The editorial in Saamna said that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Assembly Speaker Ramesh and Kumaraswamy are playing their own games and Supreme Court has also intervened in this matter. According to Shiv Sena, the real winners in the ongoing political imbroglio un Karnataka are the rebel MLAs as the SC has allowed them to miss the trust vote and they are also unlikely to face any action under anti-defection law due to the order passed by the apex court on Wednesday (July 17).

It is to be noted that Kumaraswamy has also filed a plea before the SC urging the top court to explain its order in detail. SC is scheduled to hear this matter on Monday which means that the Karnataka chief minister is likely to get relief from SC on Monday too. Shiv Sena has asked that what will happen after Monday? Even Kumaraswamy has no answer to this question. If not on Monday, then on Tuesday or on Wednesday but Kumaraswamy will have to face trust vote sooner rather than later.

Shiv Sena asserted that Kumaraswamy must follow the rules of democracy and resign as chief minister. Shiv Sena said that MLAs have got the constitutional right to resign from their posts and if any legislator has resigned under pressure then Assembly Speaker has got the power to reject their resignation. Shiv Sena said that probe should be done to find out whether the MLAs have resigned voluntarily or under any pressure but this is again going to take time.

Shiv Sena noted that the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka is misusing this argument to delay the trust vote. Shiv Sena said in its editorial that all political parties are making a mockery of democracy in Karnataka and it is surprising to see that the Centre is witnessing the whole drama silently. Shiv Sena demanded that the Centre must impose President's rule in Karnataka and then allow the people of the state to decide the fate of next government.