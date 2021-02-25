Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana questions PM Narendra Modi-led Centre over thaw in trade ties with China

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena slammed Centre on Thursday saying that after the border standoff with China, India had on the one hand called for a boycott of Chinese products while on the other hand the neighbouring country has emerged as India's top trading partner in 2020.

In an article in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana, the party said that while the Centre is once again laying a red carpet for Chinese firms, it should not forget that China is an "untrustworthy and unreliable" neighbour.

"... as soon as China pulls back from the border, our government gives it a go-ahead (to do business in India). But the Centre should not forget that China is an untrustworthy neighbour," the editorial said.

"The Modi government blew its trumpet about how they blocked China...So what exactly happened in the last eight months that red carpet is being laid for 45 Chinese firms now?" it asked citing the provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The article speaks about last year's move to ban as many as 59 Chinese apps including Tik-Tok and cancelling trade agreements with China while promoting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The border tension between India and China de- escalated last week. The tension in trade ties between the two countries also looks set to reduce. There is a possibility that 45 Chinese companies will be given permission to work in India. In short, the tough stand taken by the Modi government after the COVID-19 outbreak towards the Chinese companies and their investment seems to be easing," the party said.