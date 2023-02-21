Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Alleges Threat to Life, Claims CM Eknath Shinde's son Has Given Contract to Kill him

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Mumbai Police alleging “threat to life” from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a “cheap stunt.” "After the change of power in the state, my entire security has been withdrawn. I have no complaints about that. Such political decisions keep happening. Security of the peoples` representatives concerns the state government and the home department is competent to handle it," Raut said in the letter.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut said in his letter.

Raut made the allegations in a letter to the Mumbai Police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and the police of Thane city.

Responding to a question related to Raut's letter, Aaditya Thackeray, MLA and son of ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “The complaint should be taken seriously. Unfortunately, these traitor MLAs (from Shinde camp) are not being controlled at all. One MLA had opened fire in the Mahim area of Mumbai, but no action has been taken at all.”

Sanjay Shirsath, an MLA from Shinde's group, however, said, “Raut is doing is a cheap stunt to gain sympathy. There is no doubt that there should be a thorough probe into the matter. However, do not forget that Raut does a lot of stunts, which have no substance.”

“I believe Dr Shrikant Shinde would never ever do such a thing, still a probe can be initiated,” he said. Before Raut, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad had last week claimed threats to eliminate him and his family members, while this week, former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has also alleged a conspiracy to finish him off.