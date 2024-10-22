Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810476https://zeenews.india.com/india/shiv-sena-releases-first-list-for-maharashtra-polls-nominates-eknath-shinde-from-kopri-pachpakhadi-2810476.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Shiv Sena Releases First List For Maharashtra Polls, Nominates Eknath Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Shiv Sena released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shiv Sena Releases First List For Maharashtra Polls, Nominates Eknath Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi

The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena released the first list of candidates on Tuesday for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections. The party nominated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

According to the candidates list released, the Shinde Sena has nominated Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar for the Mahim seat in Mumbai, where he will compete against Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

 

 

As per ECI, the assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in only one phase on November 20 and counting for all the seats will take place on November 23.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK