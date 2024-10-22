Shiv Sena Releases First List For Maharashtra Polls, Nominates Eknath Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi

The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena released the first list of candidates on Tuesday for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections. The party nominated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

According to the candidates list released, the Shinde Sena has nominated Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar for the Mahim seat in Mumbai, where he will compete against Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Shiv Sena releases a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



CM Eknath Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency



Sada Sarvankar fielded from Mahim against Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray pic.twitter.com/HdVhJEfawM — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

As per ECI, the assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in only one phase on November 20 and counting for all the seats will take place on November 23.