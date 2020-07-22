Shiv Sena seeks closure of Babri demolition case before bhoomi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya

New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up for the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan on August 5, the Shiv Sena editorial 'Saamana' in its latest article attacked the BJP.

The Shiv Sena mouth piece brought out the contradiction of the situation that even as the foundation stone for the temple will be laid on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony at Ayodhya, there are some BJP leaders who are still engaged in a legal battle for the demolition of the Babri Masjid that once stood on the same ground.

The article points to the contradiction that though the Supreme Court ruled in favour of construction of the Ram Temple the case against veteran BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi for the demolition of Babri Masjid still continues.

The editorial questioned the turn of legal events and even claimed that if the Babri case is dismissed before the Bhumi Pujan then it will be a tribute for the 'martyrs' who died for the cause.

The Saamana article says, "Babur was an invader. After accepting this fact, the Babri demolition was planned, this puts an end to the case. But while it is stuck with the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan event it is not ready to remove the thorn of the Babri demolition."

On the Bhumi Pujan event, the article said, "By eliminating many hurdles, the Bhumi Poojan of Ram temple is being held on August 5. Ayodhya will be decorated on the auspicious day. It will be a moment of bliss like Shri Ram's coronation. Had it not been for the coronavirus crisis Ayodhya would have been filled with lakhs of devotees. On August 5, Ram temple will be worshiped in the presence of limited people."