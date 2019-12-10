हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Citizenship Amendment Bill

Shiv Sena shouldn't come under pressure and change its stance over Citizenship Amendment Bill: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

"I expect Shiv Sena to extend its support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC without coming under the pressure of Congress for running the government in Maharashtra," Fadnavis told media here.

Shiv Sena shouldn&#039;t come under pressure and change its stance over Citizenship Amendment Bill: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena should support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and not change its stance by coming under the pressure of the Congress party. "I expect Shiv Sena to extend its support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC without coming under the pressure of Congress for running the government in Maharashtra," Fadnavis told media here.

Talking about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray`s statement over the Bill, Fadnavis said it won`t be good if Shiv Sena will change its stance by coming under pressure. Thackeray earlier on Tuesday said that the Shiv Sena will not support the proposed legislation unless the party`s queries in the Rajya Sabha were addressed.

Live TV

"We will not give support to the Bill unless things are clear. If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too," Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, told reporters here. Meanwhile, Fadnavis also said, "Winter session of the Assembly has been called for only six days. Neither portfolio allocation nor the expansion of ministry has taken place since government formation. It (session) is being held as a formality as nobody knows who is answerable."

Tags:
Citizenship Amendment Billcitizenship amendment bill 2019Shiv SenacabBJPDevendra Fadnavis
