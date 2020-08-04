Shiv Sena slams Amruta Fadnavis for criticising Mumbai Police, says 'leave Maharashtra if you feel unsafe'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday (August 4) said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis should leave the state if she feels unsafe and has no trust left in Mumbai Police.

Speaking to reporters here, the Transport Minister said Devendra Fadnavis had held the home portfolio when he was chief minister of the state for the last five years.

"The government changed (last year), but the police force remains the same. I think she (Amruta) should leave this state if she has no trust in police personnel who protected her in the last five years and who continue to protect her even now," he said. Parab said the BJP used to praise policemen in the last five years, but has changed the tune after losing power.

Parab's comments came a day after Amruta Fadnavis tweeted that Mumbai had lost its 'humanity' and was 'no more safe to live' looking at the way the metropolis' police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The minister said Amruta Fadnavis' statement underscores frustration of the BJP over losing power and there was 100 per cent politics behind it.

Speaking on Bihar government recommending a CBI probe in Sushant Singh death case, the minister said the move was politically motivated.

"Nitish Kumar is the head of the Bihar administration. He should speak about what is happening in Bihar. This case has acquired political colour and everyone is trying to derive a mileage out of it," Parab told reporters when asked about the Bihar government recommending a CBI investigation.

He alleged the opposition BJP was questioning the ability of the Mumbai Police by pushing for a probe by the Central agency.

"How many suicide cases you handed over to the CBI in the last five years? Why is the CBI probe being demanded only in this case? There is politics involved. The state government stands with the Mumbai Police," he said.

Responding to a query, Parab said CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is nowhere linked to the case. "Allegations are being made in this connection to malign the image of the chief minister," he said.

Parab alleged that political opponents of the Sena have engaged into this conspiracy (against the Thackerays). "If anybody has any evidence that Aaditya Thackeray is related to this case, they can present the same and then we will speak," he added.