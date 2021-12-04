Shiv Sena snubs Mamata Banerjee’s ‘no UPA’ remark, calls for opposition alliance with Congress

New Delhi: As Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee called for Opposition unity sans Congress, the Shiv Sena on Saturday (December 4) said that creating an alliance parallel to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) without the grand old party is akin to strengthening the ruling BJP and the "fascist" forces.

As per PTI report, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena wrote that those who do not want a Congress-led UPA must clear their stand and not create confusion in public. "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should also speak about what they plan to do with the UPA. Those who want a strong alliance of opposition parties should take initiative to strengthen the UPA. Even though there may be differences with the Congress, the UPA can still materialize," the Sena, which is in alliance with Congress in Maharashtra wrote.

Taking a dig at Banerjee's "no UPA" remark, the mouthpiece said, "Just like UPA, NDA doesn't exist. The BJP doesn't need NDA, but the opposition parties need UPA. Creating an alliance parallel to UPA is like strengthening the BJP."

Further, the Sena said that those who want a strong opposition, should come forward and strengthen the UPA by taking the Congress along.

The Shiv Sena, a former ally of BJP, urged opposition parties not to target Congress. "Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should take the lead and come forward to strengthen the UPA," Saamana suggested.

Commenting on Banerjee's recent visit to Mumbai, Sena said that if there is no unity among the opposition parties, then the talk of creating a political alternative to the BJP should stop. "After Mamata Banerjee's Mumbai visit, the opposition parties have swung into action. There is a consensus on creating a strong alternative to the BJP, but there is a lot of discussion happening on who is to be taken along and who is to be kept away from this alliance. But if there is no unanimity, nobody should talk about taking on the BJP. Leadership is a secondary issue, but there should at least be a decision on coming together," the Sena said.

"One can understand that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP work for the defeat of the Congress since it is a part of their agenda. But if even those who are against Modi and the BJP wish ill of the Congress, then it is the biggest threat," it added.

The editorial said that even though the decline of the Congress over the last decade is a "cause of concern, plans to further push the party down and occupy its space are dangerous".

