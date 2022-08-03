Pune: Police have arrested Shiv Sena's Pune city unit president and four others in connection with the alleged attack on the party's rebel MLA and former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's car here, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified persons had attacked Samant's car at a signal in Katraj area of the city around 9 pm on Tuesday. A video of a mob trying to surround Samant's vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media.

A case had been registered against over 15 persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder, at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station late Tuesday night.

Samant, one of the 40 Sena MLAs who support Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was here to attend Shinde's programmes in the district, a source close to him had said.

"Shiv Sena's city unit president Sanjay More is among the five persons arrested in connection with the attack on Samant's car," assistant commissioner of police (Swargate division), Sushama Chavan, said.

"We have registered an offence against more than 15 people under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder ), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and sections related to rioting," she added.

Saman't close aide had said that a windowpane of the car, in which the former minister was travelling, was damaged in the incident.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting was held in the vicinity around the same time on Tuesday. Samant had later told the reporters that the attack on his car was done in a pre-meditated manner.