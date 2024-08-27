‘Who Was The Contractor?’: Politics Heat Up Over Shivaji Statue Collapse In Maharashtra; Indian Navy Reacts

Eight months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration, the 35-foot statue of Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday, unleashing a war of words between the government and opposition. The statue, constructed by the Indian Navy with a budget of Rs 2.36 crores, has prompted the Navy to express serious concerns. A team has been deployed to investigate the cause of the collapse and manage the repair efforts.

The chief minister Eknath Shinde has blamed "strong winds" for the cavein and has vowed to reconstruct the structure. A case has been registered against Jaydeep Apte, the proprietor of M/s Artistry, and structural consultant Chetan Patil. Both individuals are implicated in the statue project in Sindhudurg.

What Did The Indian Navy Say

The Indian Navy has labeled the statue collapse as unfortunate and announced that a team has been assigned to investigate the cause of the incident. In a late-night statement, the Navy also confirmed that it will take prompt action to restore and reinstall the statue.

"The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg.

"Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," PTI cited the Navy’s statement.

Opposition Intensifies Criticism

Opposition parties have escalated their criticism of the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra and the BJP over the alleged poor quality of the statue's construction ans the hasty inauguration ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray did not hold back in his criticism of the Shinde-led government.

"The Shivaji Maharaj memorial on Rajkot Fort was completed in a haste with one eye on the Lok Sabha elections. The responsibility for this incident lies solely with the Shinde government, which prioritises contractors over actual work. The same arrogance was behind completing the Shivaji Maharaj statue in a haste," he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the extent of corruption involved in awarding the contract, implying a significant misuse of funds.

“Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?" Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a list of questions on social media platform X.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the incident. In a social media post on ‘X’ Owaisi wrote, “The 35-feet Shivaji Statue inaugurated by @narendramodi collapsed today. It’s a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by Modi sarkar. Shivaji was a symbol of equality & secularism, his statue’s collapse is an example of @narendramodi’s lack of commitment to Shivaji’s vision.”