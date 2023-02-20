Shivpal Yadav, other SP MLAs sit on 'Dharna' in UP Assembly Premises; BJP Reacts

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget session, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs including party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday (February 20, 2023) sat on a dharna in assembly premises.

The members of Akhilesh Yadav's party staged a sit-in protest at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands raising issues related to farmers and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

In a video posted by Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter account, marshals posted on the premises were seen involved in a scuffle with journalists while trying to evict SP lawmakers.

आसमान छूती महंगाई व बेरोज़गारी, भर्तियों में हो रही धांधली और रसातल में गयी उप्र की बदहाल क़ानून-व्यवस्था के ख़िलाफ़ विधानसभा में सपा विधायकों का विरोध-प्रदर्शन।



सड़क से लेकर सदन तक जनता की आवाज़ को बुलंद करते रहेंगे समाजवादी। pic.twitter.com/9CauljEnIc — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 20, 2023

As the Budget session commenced at 11 am, the SP MLAs were also seen raising slogans against the Yogi Adityanath-led government inside the House.

किसान विरोधी यह सरकार

युवा विरोधी यह सरकार



नहीं चलेगी।

नहीं चलेगी।



महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भ्रष्टाचार, किसानों की दुर्दशा, स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की बदहाली, भर्तियों में धांधली, दलितों,पिछड़ों,पर हो रहे अत्याचार को लेकर योगी सरकार के खिलाफ सपा विधायकों का सदन के अंदर प्रदर्शन। pic.twitter.com/EYUVpthJLx — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 20, 2023

Keshav Prasad Maurya reacts to Shivpal Singh Yadav, other SP MLAs staging protest in UP Assembly Premises

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the Samajwadi Party's protest as an attempt to "vitiate" the atmosphere.

"The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert the attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

"Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The (Yogi Adityanath) government is ready to reply to them," Maurya added.

"Whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sits on dharna, it hardly matters. We have our target of development and we are focussing on it," he said.

UP budget session: Speaker seeks smooth functioning of House

Earlier on Sunday, in an all-party meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session, Speaker Satish Mahana sought the support of members in the smooth functioning of the House. The speaker also requested all members to be present for the address and proceedings.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, members of the ruling BJP as well as opposition parties.

Congress leader Aradhana Shukla Mona, Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal's Ram Niwas Verma, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad Party's Anil Kumar Tripathi, Bahujan Samaj Party's Uma Shankar Singh besides others were present in the meeting. However, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was not present and the party was represented by its chief whip in the assembly Manoj Kumar Pandey.