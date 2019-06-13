Shivraj Singh Chouhan named National Convener of BJP's membership drive

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Thursday named the National Convener of Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive. The decision was taken at BJP president Amit Shah's meeting with party national office bearers and state heads.

Chouhan, who has served three successive terms as MP CM, was expected to be given a more national role in the party after BJP's rather narrow loss to Congress in the state election held in December of 2018. As National Convener of the newly-launched membership drive, Chouhan is expected to spearhead BJP's push towards reaching out to even more people - especially in states which are scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the months to come.

It is believed that Chouhan enjoys the faith of BJP's top leadership and has been a successful face of the party in MP.

BJP will begin membership drive for organisational election from July 6.