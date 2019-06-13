close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan named National Convener of BJP's membership drive

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to spearhead BJP's push towards reaching out to even more people - especially in states which are scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the months to come.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan named National Convener of BJP&#039;s membership drive
PTI Photo

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Thursday named the National Convener of Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive. The decision was taken at BJP president Amit Shah's meeting with party national office bearers and state heads.

Chouhan, who has served three successive terms as MP CM, was expected to be given a more national role in the party after BJP's rather narrow loss to Congress in the state election held in December of 2018. As National Convener of the newly-launched membership drive, Chouhan is expected to spearhead BJP's push towards reaching out to even more people - especially in states which are scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the months to come. 

It is believed that Chouhan enjoys the faith of BJP's top leadership and has been a successful face of the party in MP.

BJP will begin membership drive for organisational election from July 6.

Tags:
Shivraj Singh ChouhanBJPAmit Shah
Next
Story

All 13 onboard AN-32 killed in crash: Timeline of the ill-fated IAF plane

Must Watch

PT3M18S

PM Modi will arrive at Manas International Airport, Bishkek at 2:30 PM