SHO commits suicide in Churu; body found hanging inside quarter

Jaipur: The SHO of Rajgarh Police Station in Churu district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday (May 23), a senior officer said. The police officer Vishnu Dutt was found hanging inside his official quarter on Saturday morning, he said.

Following the incident, Senior officers including Churu Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam reached the spot and the matter is currently being probed.

According to reports, the police have recovered a suicide note from the spot; however, the officials have refused to divulge anything about it. The report further stated that the reason for suicide has not been mentioned in the note. Vishnoi was reportedly said to be under stress for some time. Notably, he was said to be investigating a murder case till Friday night.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh has sought a report from the Inspector General and Superintendent of Police on the matter. The Superintendent of police has called the FSL team to the spot to investigate the crime scene.

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his family members. The IG and SP will submit their reports on the matter by Saturday evening.