Shocked at heavy traffic in Mumbai, CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of stricter COVID-19 curbs

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday (May 31) that he was completely taken aback to see heavy traffic on state capital Mumbai's roads as he went to caution the people against a possible third wave of coronavirus infection in the state.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the public today, asked them not to lower their guard and announced that the restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread of the infection will be extended till June 15. CM Uddhav Thackeray added that the state government will take stock of the situation in each district and may tighten or relax the curbs in specific areas.

CM Uddhav Thackeray expresses concern on heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai

Warning people against adopting a relaxed attitude, Uddhav stated that if continues, the Maharashtra government will be bound to impose stricter curbs in order to check the spread of COVID infection. "I was shocked to see heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai today. I was wondering if I said anything about restrictions being lifted last night but I did not. If this (traffic) continues, stricter curbs will have to be imposed," CM Uddhav was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I myself cross-checked my speechmade last night. I did not say that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Mumbai will have to be put under stricter curbs if such a situation continues," he said.

CM Uddhav was speaking in suburban Bandra at the inauguration of the trial run of two Metro lines and bhoomi pujan of the elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect the airport. "The Metro corridor will be open for commercial run by October, according to Maharashtra government. When completed, these projects will put Mumbai on a faster pace amid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown- like curbs in the state till June 15 and said relaxations will be granted depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

CM Uddhav on Monday inaugurated the trial run of Metro line between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey stations. The corridor will be open for commercial run by October, an official release said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began testing on the yellow line 2A and red line 7 from Monday wherein oscillation trials of a prototype 6-car train will be run at various speeds, the release said.

The commissioning of both the lines is planned in two phases, the first phase of 20 km from Charkop depot/ Dahanukarwadi to Aarey by September 2021, and the remaining line by January 2022.

The sub-systems and equipment will be tested under dynamic conditions, the release said, adding that integration with signalling, telecom and platform screen doors will be tested along with other different safety tests.

