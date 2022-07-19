A similar incident of attack has come to the fore in Sitamarhi, Bihar, after Udaipur in Rajasthan and Amravati in Maharashtra regarding Nupur Sharma case. After watching the controversial video of Nupur, a young man was stabbed with a knife. The police, however, denied that it was an attack related to Nupur Sharma. Ankit Jha (23) is seriously injured in this attack in Sitamarhi. The incident is said to have happened on July 16. Police have registered a case against five people and arrested two. The main accused is still out of custody. There were Five accused in the attack. These include Gaura alias Mohammad Nihal and Mohammad Bilal of Nanpur village.

Nupur Sharma Effect

A purported video of the Sitamarhi incident, which ran and stabbed six times, is going viral. In this, a young man is seen covered in blood. Eyewitnesses say that the youth was standing at a paan shop and was watching Nupur Sharma's video. Then he got into an argument with another young man who was smoking a cigarette there. Later, the said youth came with his companions and attacked Ankit. Ankit was stabbed six times. Ankit has been admitted to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Nupur Sharma's name removed from complaint

Questions are also being raised on the role of the police in registering an FIR regarding the attack on Ankit Jha case. The family alleges that in the first complaint they had mentioned about the Nupur Sharma case regarding the attack, but later the police asked to change it. An FIR was registered for deleting Nupur Sharma's name from the second complaint. Ankit's family alleges that youths of other religions attacked him after watching the video of Nupur Sharma.

Search is on for the main accused. A case has been registered on the complaint of the injured's father Manoj Jha, resident of Nanpur village. The victim has given the names of the accused.