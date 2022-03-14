हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pune school girl stabbing

SHOCKING! 10th class Pune girl stabbed by 21-year-old man in school premises

A 10th standard girl was on Monday stabbed by a 21-year-old man in the premises of her school in Pune, police said. The incident took place in the school premises in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune.

SHOCKING! 10th class Pune girl stabbed by 21-year-old man in school premises
Pune stabbing case: The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl, police said.

A 10th standard girl was on Monday stabbed by a 21-year-old man in the premises of her school in Pune, police said. The incident took place in the school premises in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune. The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl, both have been admitted to a nearby hospital, senior police official Rohidas Pawar told media. The motive of the incident is not yet known yet, he added.

"Teachers and others rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The man has also been hospitalised. Further probe into the incident is underway," Pawar said further.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pune school girl stabbingstabbing of pune girl in Vadgaon SheriVadgaon Sheri School girl stabbingPune School Girl stabbed
Next
Story

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; Several feared trapped

Must Watch

PT15M20S

DNA: Leadership Crisis -- Why Congress party need a new leader?