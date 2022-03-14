SHOCKING! 10th class Pune girl stabbed by 21-year-old man in school premises

A 10th standard girl was on Monday stabbed by a 21-year-old man in the premises of her school in Pune, police said. The incident took place in the school premises in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune. The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl, both have been admitted to a nearby hospital, senior police official Rohidas Pawar told media. The motive of the incident is not yet known yet, he added.

"Teachers and others rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The man has also been hospitalised. Further probe into the incident is underway," Pawar said further.