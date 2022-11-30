SHOCKING! 187 coins found in man’s stomach in Karnataka, removed after endoscopy

Bagalkot: An incident left doctors in shock when they recovered 187 coins from a patient’s stomach. Doctors at Hanagal Shri Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre in Bagalkot were stunned when they performed surgery on a patient suffering from vomiting and abdominal discomfort. After the patient complained of stomach ache, his relatives rushed him to Hanagal Shri Kumareshwar Hospital. The medicos carried out his X-ray and performed an endoscopy. The doctors stated that the patient swallowed a total of 187 coins, of which 56 coins were Rs 5, 51 or Rs 2, and 80 of Rs 1. The doctors mentioned that the patient was suffering from a psychiatric disorder.

"He was suffering from a psychiatric disorder and had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months. He came to the hospital complaining of vomiting and abdominal discomfort," said Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi, one of the doctors who performed the surgery.

Harijan had swallowed coins of various denominations weighing a total of 1.5 kilograms over a period of two to three months, said the doctor. The man identified as Dyamappa Harijan is a resident of Lingsugur town in the Raichur district.

The patient was suffering from schizophrenia, a psychiatric illness said one of the doctors attending to him, requesting anonymity.

"The stomach was dilated enormously and lots of coins were stuck in different places of the stomach. After two hours of surgery, we retrieved all the coins. Following the operation, he was treated for water deficiency and other minor issues. The patient is stable and is talking as of now," Dr Kalaburgi said. As he was suffering from schizophrenia, in this condition, the patients are unaware of what they are doing. These are rare cases. It's a first-of-a-kind case for me in my 40 years of service," Dr Kalaburgi added.

(With inputs from ANI)