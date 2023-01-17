Shocking! 71-year-old man dragged behind scooter in Bengaluru- WATCH

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a man was dragged behind a two-wheeler in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Bengaluru police detained the man who was driving the vehicle while the other man was dragging behind it as he was holding the rear end of the two-wheeler.

The incident took place at Magadi road in Bengaluru and the man who dragging suffered injuries and is currently under treatment at the city hospital.

In the video of the horrific incident shared by news agency ANI, a man is seen driving a two-wheeler while another man drags on the road behind it as he holds on to the scooter. The driver looks behind once and sees the man dragging but keeps on driving the scooter.

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road



The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru



(Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

