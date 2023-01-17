topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BENGALURU

Shocking! 71-year-old man dragged behind scooter in Bengaluru- WATCH

The man driving the scooter continued to drive with anothe man dragging behind it until he was stopped by other commuters on the road.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shocking! 71-year-old man dragged behind scooter in Bengaluru- WATCH

New Delhi:  In a shocking incident a man was dragged behind a two-wheeler in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Bengaluru police detained the man who was driving the vehicle while the other man was dragging behind it as he was holding the rear end of the two-wheeler.

The incident took place at Magadi road in Bengaluru and the man who dragging suffered injuries and is currently under treatment at the city hospital.

In the video of the horrific incident shared by news agency ANI, a man is seen driving a two-wheeler while another man drags on the road behind it as he holds on to the scooter. The driver looks behind once and sees the man dragging but keeps on driving the scooter. 

WATCH:

"The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar," ANi quoted DCP West Bengaluru.

Live Tv

BengaluruViral videoman dragged behind scooterBengaluru viral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?