Shocking Assault In Hyderabad: Woman Molested, Stripped Naked By Inebriated Man On Road

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old woman fell victim to an assault as she was walking along a road in Balaji Nagar, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The attacker, a 30-year-old man named Peddamaraiah, was inebriated at the time of the assault which took place around 8:30 PM on a Sunday. The disturbing incident occurred near the Balaji Nagar bus stand, within the jurisdiction of Jawahar Nagar Police Station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, according to IANS report.

Peddamaraiah, a labourer with a history of alcohol abuse, forcibly molested and stripped the woman, tearing her clothes and subjecting her to physical harm. The woman attempted to protect herself by pushing him away, but Peddamaraiah's aggression intensified, leading to the violent stripping of her clothing.

During this harrowing ordeal, the attacker's mother was present as a witness, but she did not intervene to prevent the assault. A courageous bystander, a woman riding a bike, stepped in to halt the assault. In response, Peddamaraiah also attempted to attack the intervenor.

The accused has been charged with multiple offences, including molestation under Section 354 (b), causing hurt under Section 323, and criminal intimidation along with common intention under Section 506 read with Section 34.

Shockingly, the survivor was left naked on the road for approximately 15 minutes before assistance arrived. Several individuals who witnessed the incident provided her with covering and promptly informed the police about the incident after the accused had left the scene.

NCW Seeks Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reacted strongly to this appalling incident, seeking a report from the Director General of Police in Telangana. The NCW condemned the incident and emphasized the need for a prompt investigation and medical support for the survivor. They demanded a comprehensive report from the authorities within 7 days.

Police have apprehended the accused, Peddamaraiah, who was accompanied by his mother during the assault. Shockingly, she took no action to prevent her son's actions. The incident was captured on camera and circulated on social media, sparking widespread public outrage.