SHOCKING! Bihar Panchayat asks rape accused to do 5 sit-ups as punishment - Watch Video Here

Nawada: A shocking incident from Bihar's Nawada district has come to light in which the panchayat allegedly released a rape accused after ordering him to do sit-ups as a form of punishment, according to police sources. The accused was from the same village as the young girl he is accused of raping, according to the local police. According to sources, a panchayat was called three days ago to discuss the situation, and the panchayat chief, or mukhiya, as the position is known locally, ordered the accused youth to perform five sit-ups as retribution for the alleged rape.

According to a statement issued by the local police, "A village panchayat was called and the matter settled after the youth accused of raping a minor girl was made to do five sit-ups."

"A video purportedly showing the youth doing sit-ups went viral on social media," said an officer of the local police station.

The viral video of the panchayat alledgedly settling the rape case by way of a light punishment for the accused drew outrage from netizens.

"On the basis of the viral video, an FIR was registered on the order of the Nawada SP," the officer added.

The SHO of the local police station told ANI, "An FIR has been registered in the case and all angles are being looked into as part of the ongoing investigation."