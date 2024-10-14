Shocking Development In Baba Siddiqui Murder Case, Accused Says His MLA Son Zeeshan Was Also A Target: Who Is He?

The murder case of Baba Siddiqui has taken a chilling turn as new details emerge. Reports indicate that his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, received threats just days before the tragic incident occurred. This revelation adds a troubling layer to an already shocking crime that has sent ripples through the city. According to the Mumbai police, the accused confessed during interrogation that both Baba and Zeeshan were targets for assassination. “Zeeshan Siddiqui was also the target of the accused. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui” Mumbai Police said. Baba Siddique was shot dead by unidentified assailants on October 12, 2024, outside Zeeshan's office in Colaba.

Who Is Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan?

Zeeshan, born on October 3, 1992, in Bandra, Mumbai, was raised in a family deeply rooted in politics. His interest in politics led him to pursue a Master's degree in Global Management and Public Leadership from Regent's University London. After completing his studies, Zeeshan joined the Indian National Congress party and became a member of the Maharashtra Assembly in 2019. Zeeshan was born to Baba Siddique and Shehzeen Siddique. He completed his Master's degree from Regent's University London in 2015.

Political Career

Zeeshan's political journey began when he contested and won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections in 2019 from Vandre East constituency, defeating Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. In 2021, he became the President of Mumbai Indian Youth Congress, initiating various programs addressing education, employment, and skill development. Zeeshan was accused of cross-voting during the 2024 legislative council elections, leading to his expulsion from the Indian National Congress on August 30, 2024 . He denied the allegations.