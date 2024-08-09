Shocking! Doctor Murdered In South Delhi; 7 Accused Includes Domestic Help Of Over 25 Years And Priest

The Delhi Police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet in the gruesome murder case of a 63-year-old doctor, Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul, who was killed in his residence in South Delhi's Jangpura locality three months ago. The chargesheet was filed at the Saket Court and names three individuals as the accused, including a long-serving domestic help. The accused have been charged under sections related to murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

Accused Identified

According to the media reports, the individuals named in the chargesheet include Basanti, who had been employed as Dr. Paul's domestic help for 25 years, and two brothers, Akash and Himanshu. Himanshu, who worked as a priest at Birla Ghat in Haridwar, was also implicated in the crime. According to police, the primary motive behind the murder was robbery, planned by a total of seven individuals.

Of the seven, four remain at large and are believed to have fled to Nepal. According to the chargesheet, on the day of the murder, May 10, three of the accused allegedly followed Dr. Paul as he returned home from his clinic. Surveillance footage captured two suspects trailing him into his residence, with a third suspect entering shortly after. Once inside, the suspects tied Dr. Paul up, and when he began to scream, they strangled him with a dog leash and gagged his mouth with a cloth. The assailants then proceeded to break open the locks of almirahs in search of valuables.

The crime came to light when Dr. Paul's wife returned home from work and discovered the horrifying scene. The police investigation revealed that the motive behind the murder was the suspicion that Dr. Paul had a large amount of cash stored in his home. The domestic help, Basanti, disclosed during interrogation that she had informed her associates about the doctor's financial status.