Noida: In a Greater Noida West apartment, an elderly couple has been living on the stairs despite owning a flat there! Reason: Their tenant refused to vacate the flat. The elderly couple - Rakhi Gupta and Sunil Kumar - arrived from Mumbai and wanted to shift to their flat, which they had given out on rent last year. But with the tenant - a woman aged 35 who lives with her son - refusing to move out, for four days, the aged flat owners were living on the stairs of Shri Radha Sky Garden Society of Sector 16B, Greater Noida West.

Elderly owners can't stay in their own flat

According to a report in The Times of India, the rent agreement had expired but even then the tenants didn't vacate. Talking to the media house, the owner Sunil Kumar said that the flat was given on rent to the woman in July last year and it was agreed upon that she has to vacate it in 11 months. In April this year, the owners reminded her via text message that the contract will expire in couple of months. While she initially replied in the affirmative, soon she stopped responding. The woman is reportedly separated from her husband and lives with her son.

Tenant refuses to vacate flat in Greater Noida

After returning from Mumbai, the couple spent a few days at a relative's place before heading to their own flat. The tenant's contract had expired but she refused to budge. She had apparently also behaved rudely with a relative of Rakhi when she went to the 15th floor flat and talk to her. As per reports, the woman said she is finding it difficult to find another flat on rent. As per news reports, the woman has argued that the people of the housing society have spread rumours about her. Therefore, she will not vacate the flat until the people of the society apologise.

What the cops have to say

While the duo approached the police, the elderly couple was told that they need to get a court order/oder from the ADM, without which the cops can't force the woman to vacate the flat.