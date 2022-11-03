SHOCKING: Furious over BRIBERY, BJP MP publicly SLAPS employee inside government office -WATCH

A video of BJP MP CP Joshi from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, BJP MP CP Joshi is seen slapping an employee in a government office in front of everyone. It is being told that BJP MP CP Joshi slapped the employee because the farmers had complained that he had taken a bribe of Rs 5000 from them. When BJP MP CP Joshi slapped the employee, then many farmers and government employees and officials were standing there.

It is seen in the viral video that farmers are accusing the employee of taking a bribe of Rs 5000 each for the conversion. Then other farmers start saying that he has asked for a bribe of up to 15 thousand rupees. Hearing this, the BJP MP gets angry and gives a tight slap on the face of the employee.

It is noteworthy that the farmers had told that money was being demanded from the employee's side. On this, the MP called the employee and asked about the complaint of demanding money in lieu of transfer and issuance of the license. Then the angry MP slapped the employee. Along with this, the departmental officers and employees were warned. The video of the employee being slapped by BJP MP CP Joshi is becoming viral. People are giving different types of reactions to the video. Some people appreciate MP, while some accuse the MP of showing arrogance.

BJP district president Gopal Kumawat said that complaints of corruption were being received in the department for the last several days. On this, MP CP Joshi reached the departmental office on Tuesday evening, where reality came to the fore. The Finance Ministry has been written to take action against the department in this regard.