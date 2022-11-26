topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GURUGRAM MAN SHOOTS WORKER

SHOCKING! Gurgaon Man, stopped for smoking inside store, shoots staff

The man scolded the staff and demanded that someone come with him to place the purchased goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store, security manager Rupendra Singh said.

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! Gurgaon Man, stopped for smoking inside store, shoots staff

Gurugram, Nov 26 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly fired a shot at a worker after he was not allowed to smoke a cigarette inside a convenience store in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. The man entered the 24-hour convenience store in Sector 22 with a cigarette in his hand around 4 am on Friday. When the security guard requested him not to smoke inside, he abused the staff, according to a complaint.

The man scolded the staff and demanded that someone come with him to place the purchased goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store, security manager Rupendra Singh said. When the goods were being placed in the vehicle, the man started loading his pistol suddenly and fired at store associate Ashish, who managed to narrowly escape. 

The man claimed that the store workers insulted him by stopping from smoking inside and fled from the spot in his vehicle, the complaint stated.
An FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The entire act was captured in the CCTV footage and police are trying to identify the suspect with the help of the vehicle's registration number, investigating officer Ashok Kumar said.
"The suspect will be arrested as soon as possible," Kumar added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Gurugram man shoots workerPalam Vihar police stationAshishRupendra Singh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?