Shocking! Husband Catches Wife Cheating Red-Handed; Video Goes Viral On Social Media

In a shocking incident, a husband caught his wife cheating red-handed and recorded her video which has gone viral on social media. In the video, the lady can be seen roaming in a mall with her alleged boyfriend holding his hand. The husband continued to record her video on his smartphone and confronted them when the duo stopped at a shop.

When the husband confronted her for her alleged adultery, the wife first claims that the man with her is a friend and when the husband told her that he has recorded their video holding hands, the wife got aggressive and started thrashing the husband. The conversation in the video shows that the husband and the wife were in a love relationship and fled their homes to get married.

When the argument got heated and people gathered, the husband was seen telling the wife to come to court for a divorce. The wife also confronted him saying that she will do whatever she want and wanted a divorce. This is despite the fact that they both got married against the will of their relatives. The husband also claimed in the video that the woman is harassing his family for some time.



cre Trending Stories

The video has extremely abusive language and you are advised to use headphones while listening to it. Social media users reacted sharply to the incident.

"TW : Extreme Abusive Language. Inappropriate language by the husband but when a man is made to do rounds of courts by wife enjoying life with other man, what does he do except taking out frustration? We have seen women beating up a husband when caught with other woman #Adultery," said a user.

TW : Extreme Abusive Language



Inappropriate language by husband but when a man is made to do rounds of courts by wife enjoying life with other man, what does he do except taking out frustration? We have seen women beating up a husband when caught with other woman #Adultery https://t.co/a9WT0xzlt6 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 21, 2023

While Zee News has not independently verified the video, the identity of the people in the video and its recording location is also not known yet.