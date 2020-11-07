Shocking: Kolhapur vendor caught mixing toilet water in 'pani puri', people ransack cart

Mumbai: In a piece of news that could ruin the appetite of people who love to eat street food, a street vendor selling 'pani puri' in Kolhapur was caught on camera mixing toilet water.

The vendor is a popular spot for people who like to eat 'pani puri. The food cart is usually found near Kolhapur's Rankala lake. His cart is named 'Mumbai ke Special Pani Puri wala'.

The place would always attaract lots of crowds with people queing up to eat the 'tasty' food served.

But when people to came to know about the video where he is seen filing a can with toilet water and then mixing it in 'pani puri' water they flew into a rage and damaged his cart. They threw everything on the road and even destroyed the food cart.

Even as people like to eat street food they should be careful where the buy their food from. People should make sure the health and hygiene standards are good so that they do not fall sick after consuming such food.