हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kolhapur

Shocking: Kolhapur vendor caught mixing toilet water in 'pani puri', people ransack cart

In a piece of news that could ruin the appetite of people who love to eat street food, a street vendor selling 'pani puri' in Kolhapur was caught on camera mixing toilet water.

Shocking: Kolhapur vendor caught mixing toilet water in &#039;pani puri&#039;, people ransack cart

Mumbai: In a piece of news that could ruin the appetite of people who love to eat street food, a street vendor selling 'pani puri' in Kolhapur was caught on camera mixing toilet water.

The vendor is a popular spot for people who like to eat 'pani puri. The food cart is usually found near Kolhapur's Rankala lake. His cart is named 'Mumbai ke Special Pani Puri wala'. 

The place would always attaract lots of crowds with people queing up to eat the 'tasty' food served. 

Kolhapur, Kolhapur pani puri

But when people to came to know about the video where he is seen filing a can with toilet water and then mixing it in 'pani puri' water they flew into a rage and damaged his cart. They threw everything on the road and even destroyed the food cart.

Live TV

Even as people like to eat street food they should be careful where the buy their food from. People should make sure the health and hygiene standards are good so that they do not fall sick after consuming such food.

Tags:
kolhapurStreet foodToilet water
Next
Story

How Biden's election as President will affect US-India ties and why is Pakistan 'happy'
  • 84,62,080Confirmed
  • 1,25,562Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M34S

US Election 2020 : Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden's security is tightened