SHOCKING! Maharashtra cop rapes minor girl in Amravati

Amravati: A police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old acquaintance in a hotel in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Sunday. The Sitabuldi police in Nagpur have arrested the 35-year-old policeman, attached to the office of the DIG Anti-Naxal Operation, for allegedly raping the girl, the official said.

The accused policeman and the girl hailed from the same village and were acquainted with each other. She was living as a paying guest in Nagpur, he said.

The incident took place on July 13 when the accused took the victim for a car ride outside the city and offered her alcohol during the drive. The accused then booked a hotel room and raped the minor and threatened her, the official said.

On returning to the city the next day, the girl confided in her parents, following which a complaint was lodged and a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he added.