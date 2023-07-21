Shocking Manipur Violence: Disturbing Video of Beheading Surfaces Amid Ongoing Unrest

Manipur has been witnessing horrifying and relentless violence for over two and a half months. A distressing incident of gang rape of two women from the Kuki community came to light, shaking the entire nation. Even before the outrage could subside, another shocking video from the Manipur unrest has gone viral, leaving viewers in shock. The video shows a person's head severed and hung on a bamboo pole.

Victim Identified as a Kuki Tribal

According to a report by India Today NE, the victim in the viral video is claimed to be a Kuki tribal named David Thik. The brutal act was perpetrated after he was murdered. The head was placed on a bamboo pole outside the compound wall of a house in a remote area of Manipur's violence-affected Bishnupur district.



Murder During Communal Clashes

The report suggests that David's murder occurred during the communal clashes that took place on the night of July 2. The clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities resulted in the death of three others. After David's murder, the perpetrators severed his head and displayed it as a gruesome sign of victory in his locality, capturing the act on video, which has now gone viral.

Escalating Ethnic Tensions

The video of this horrific incident has reignited ethnic tensions in Manipur, which were assumed to be subsiding. Following the viral video of women's abuse on May 4, more than 4 people have been arrested. Protests were held on Thursday, denouncing the atrocities. The main accused in the incident, Huirem Herodas Maitei, a member of the Meira Paibi organization, was arrested, and his house in Pechi village, Thoubal district, was set on fire.

Over 160 Deaths Since May 3

Since the violence erupted on May 3, over 160 people have lost their lives, leaving more than 50,000 displaced and seeking refuge in relief camps. The Manipur Police have registered over 6,000 FIRs against the culprits involved in the violence. To investigate the riots, more than 2,000 sub-inspectors have been deployed by the Manipur Police. The situation remains tense and uncertain as authorities struggle to bring the violence under control.