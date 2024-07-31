Advertisement
Shocking: Nursery Student Brings Handgun To School In Bihar, Shoots Class 3 Boy

According to Superintendent of Police, Shaishav Yadav, the student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a United States-like case, a five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state. The shocking incident occurred in the north Bihar district of Supaul, where a nursery student brought a firearm to school hidden in his bag.

According to Superintendent of Police, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm." "The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital. We are trying to find out how the boy got to lay his hands on the firearm and managed to carry it to the private school, which is situated in Lalpatti area,” Yadav said.

The SP added: "We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians.”

Gun-culture and shooting incidents are quite common in the United States. Many shooting incidents have been reported from the US in the last few years. (With PTI inputs)

