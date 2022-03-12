SHOCKING! Odisha BJD Prashant Jagdev MLA runs over 15 BJP workers; details here

A BJP MLA in Odisha, suspended from the party, mowed down 15 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party by his SUV car in state's Khorda district. A total of 20 people are said to be injured in the incident, with 5 being critical. The incident happened when Prashant Jagdev rammed his car straight into a procession of around 200 BJP workers. “Around 15 BJP workers, a BJD worker and 7 police personnel were injured in the incident. A probe has been initiated into the matter,” said a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.