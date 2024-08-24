A government agency's digital signboard in Connaught Place (CP), Delhi, recently caused public outrage when it unexpectedly displayed explicit content. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM on a digital board located in H Block, catching the attention of a passerby who immediately reported the matter to the police.

The individual who noticed the content recorded the incident and alerted authorities. Following the complaint, the Delhi Police have registered a case under the IT Act and are investigating the situation.

A similar incident occurred in 2017 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, where commuters were shocked as a pornographic clip played on an LED screen intended for advertisements. The explicit content was broadcast for nearly 10 minutes before alert commuters notified Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. Several passengers captured the event on their phones, leading to widespread sharing on social media and prompting an official inquiry by DMRC.