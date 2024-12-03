Shocking Twist In Sambhal Violence Case: Cops Find 'Made In Pakistan' Bullets

The investigation into the violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a surprising turn. The police, in collaboration with forensic experts, have uncovered cartridge cases at the crime scene, some of which are inscribed with "Made in Pakistan." This revelation has raised serious questions about the origin of the firearms used during the violence.



During the ongoing investigation into the violence that erupted on November 24, the forensic team recovered multiple cartridge cases, including exploded and unexploded shells. Among the recovered items, one 9mm misfired shell and one shell with the inscription 'POF' were found.

This suggests that at least some of the ammunition used in the clashes originated from Pakistan. Additionally, the police recovered two 12-bore shells and two 32-bore shells from the site.

According to the police, the total number of cartridge casings found at the crime scene amounts to six, including casings of various calibers. Apart from the Pakistani-made shells, one of the cartridges was of American origin, while another had the "FN Star" marking, which is still under investigation.

Sambhal Violence Case

The violent incident occurred on November 24, just before the second phase of a controversial survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The survey was conducted after a petition was filed, alleging that a Hindu temple existed beneath the mosque, similar to the situation in Varanasi and Mathura.

This claim fueled widespread fears among locals, sparking tensions ahead of the survey.

The situation escalated when rioters began throwing stones and firing at the police. In response, the police fired back, leading to deadly clashes. The violence resulted in the deaths of four people and left 18 police officers injured.

Following the incident, the police sealed off the area around the mosque and launched a detailed investigation into the events that led to the eruption of violence.

Judicial Panel Investigating Pre-planned Conspiracy

A three-member judicial panel, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government, is tasked with examining key aspects of the violence. The committee, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, is investigating whether the violence was a spontaneous outburst or part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

They are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewing preventive measures for the future.

The panel includes retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. As the investigation continues, the findings related to foreign-made ammunition are likely to add weight to the theory that the violence may have been orchestrated, rather than a random occurrence.