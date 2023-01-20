topStoriesenglish
Shocking video of DCW chief Swati Maliwal being dragged by 'drunk' car driver emerges - Watch

In a clip going viral on social media, DCW chief Swati Maliwal is seen being harassed by the drunk driver and he drags her with his car after she takes a hold of him.

Jan 20, 2023

New Delhi: Just a day after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested and dragged by a drunk car driver, a video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms. Maliwal was on an inspection at night when she was dragged by a drunk man's car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

In the clip going viral on social media Maliwal is seen being harassed by a drunk driver while she stands aside a road. When she takes hold of him, the driver rolls up the windowpane and drags her along with the car for 10-15 metres outside Delhi AIIMS.

In the beginning viral video, driver offers to drop Maliwal and leaves the spot. However, he returns to the spot where the DCW chief is standing and offers to drop her again. When Maliwal moves to driver's side to reason with him and takes hold of him, the driver rolls up the window pane and starts driving the car and drags her with the car.

Viral Video of Swati Maliwal, claiming AAP leader and Chairperson DCW staging attack on herself to defame Delhi Police and LG; Drama stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/WOZEGDpTub

Accused, the 47-year-old man living in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar has been arrested following the incident which took place in the early hours of the day. Delhi court on Thursday sent Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging the DCW)Chief Swati Maliwal, to 14-day judicial custody. 47-year-old Chandra was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, and his car was also impounded. 

 

