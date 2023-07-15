Shocking! Woman Kidnapped With Her Kid In Bihar's Saharsa

PATNA: A woman of Bihar's Saharsa district was kidnapped with her child in May this year, as per the complaint filed now, police said on Friday, adding that they suspect that it could be a case of the woman running away. The husband of the woman lodged an FIR in Saharsa Sadar police station of kidnapping against 5 persons, including his wife's nephew.

As per the complaint filed on Wednesday, the woman's husband Raj Kumar said that the incident occurred on May 24 this year when his wife Hemlata Mandal and their younger son Srinu were found missing from home and elder brother Atharva was found weeping. He accused Kumar Gaurav, Suman Kalyan, Poonam Devi of Virpur Hawai Adda, Supaul district and Maya Devi and Dipak Shah of Haryana's Faridabad of coming to his house and kidnapped his wife and younger son Srinu. They have also taken away cash and jewellery.

He further said in the complaint, when he contacted Kumar Gaurav, the latter threatened him with dire consequences and asked him to do whatever he wanted.



cre Trending Stories

“We have registered an FIR of kidnapping based on the complaint of Raj Kumar and investigation is underway. Prima facie, it looks to be a case of elopement. We have registered an FIR and investigation is underway to trace out the accused,” said Sudhakar Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station Saharsa.