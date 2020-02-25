Shoot-at-sight order issued in several areas of North East Delhi

As the communal violence continued to singe North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday (February 25), Delhi Police ssued a shoot-at-sight order in the clashed-hit areas to bring the situation under control.
दिल्ली पुलिस को दंगाइयों को देखते ही गोली मारने के आदेश दिये गये। @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/C8gE4Cy7Vr
— Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) February 25, 2020
At least 10 people and over 180 injured as rioters went on rampage in several areas of North East Delhi despite the appeal by the government and police to maintain peace.