Delhi violence

Shoot-at-sight order issued in several areas of North East Delhi

As the communal violence continued to singe North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday (February 25), Delhi Police ssued a shoot-at-sight order in the clashed-hit areas to bring the situation under control. 

PTI Photo

At least 10 people and over 180 injured as rioters went on rampage in several areas of North East Delhi despite the appeal by the government and police to maintain peace.

