Shopian Assembly Election Result: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get a new government as the counting of votes takes place today following a three-phase Assembly polls after a decade. The elections were held on 90 seats for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

8:06 AM: Counting Of Votes Begins

The counting of votes began on 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir region as it waits for a new government after a decade.

As the counting begins in J&K on Tuesday, Shopian will be one of the Assembly constituencies in focus.

The Assembly polls in the Shopian constituency were held during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The crucial candidates of the Shopian constituency include Yawar Shafi Banday (JKPDP), Javid Ahmad Qadri (BJP).

As J&K approaches the counting of votes, officials confirmed that all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure a smooth, fair, and flawless counting process on Tuesday. Counting will kick off at 8 a.m. across all constituencies.

In the 2014 polls, Mohd Yousuf Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) secured the seat with 14,262 votes. He defeated independent candidate Shabir Ahmad Kullay, who garnered 11,896 votes.

