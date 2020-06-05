Shops in Mumbai reopen on odd-even basis as part of Unlock 1.0

Mumbai: More than two months after being closed for business due to the country wide lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus, shops in Mumbai reopened on Friday. The Mahrashtra government has permitted shops to function but with odd-even system in place.

Shops in Red Zones in the city and all other goods shops, except the ones in malls, have been allowed to reopen by the Maharashtra government from June 5 with odd-even formula. Only essential services and food shops were allowed to remain open, until now.

Subhash Jhala, a shop owner assured that his shop had been sanitised and all precautionary measures have been taken. He also asserted that social distancing will be strictly followed.

It is the first day of opening of the shops under Unlock 1.0, excited shoppers were also seen around who could not contain their happiness on seeing the open shops.

Shweta, a resident from Colaba said, "We are happy that see that the shops have opened and now we can but everything."

The General Secretary of Mumbai Shap Owners Association Viren Shah too shared his happiness. "It is a very happy day for us. Shops that were closed will now be open and business will resume," he said.

The administration has warned shops to maintain social distancing rules. Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai said, "Shops will be open on one side of the pavement and the other side will be closed."

Although the lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till June 30 which means all schools, colleges, local trains, religious places, sports complex, swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

Apart from this, all other restrictions including night curfew will also be applicable. To travel in Mumbai and adjoining districts, you will need a valid pass.