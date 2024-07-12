Should Arvind Kejriwal Step Down As Delhi CM? Supreme Court Said This

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering allegations tied to the Delhi excise policy case. However, the court refrained from issuing any directives regarding his role as Chief Minister. But the CM will remain in jail, as he was later arrested by the CBI in a related matter. The SC also referred the questions pertaining to the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest in the ED case to a larger bench.

What SC Said Regarding The CM Position

The SC said that it is not sure whether a court can direct an elected leader to step down from his responsibilities.

"We are conscious that Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader and the Chief Minister of Delhi, a post holding importance and influence. While we do not give any directions as we are doubtful whether a court can direct an elected leader to step down or not to function as a Chief Minister or a Minister, we leave it to Arvind Kejriwal to make a call," reported Live Law.

Excise Policy Case So Far

According to the Supreme Court's cause list for July 12, a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will deliver the verdict.

On May 17, the bench, which also included Justice Dipankar Datta, concluded hearings and reserved judgement on Kejriwal's petition. On April 17, the SC requested a response from the ED regarding Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has appealed against the Delhi High Court's April 9 ruling, which upheld his arrest in the case, to the Supreme Court. The high court had deemed Kejriwal's arrest lawful, stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had "little option" after he ignored multiple summonses and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case and was granted bail by a trial court on June 20 with a bond of Rs 1 lakh.