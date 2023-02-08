'Should Control Their Tongue': BJP's Hema Malini on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Offensive Remark in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra received severe backlash for the use of a cuss word during the budget session in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Feb 7). In a video, Moitra was heard saying the word, "hara*i" in anger reportedly to a BJP MP after she was heckled by BJP MPs during her speech. The video was shared several times by BJP MPs who criticised her behaviour. In addition, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini also slammed Moitra for her usage of foul language.

Malini said, "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional," Hema Malini said, adding, "By nature, she (Mahua Moitra) must be like that. I don't know."

Defending her actions in Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story."

She also said that her speech on the Adani-Hindenburg row was interrupted several times and she was heckled continuously when was trying to speak.

The TMC MP said, "I don't know what kind of language I am supposed to use. I am quite surprised that the BJP party is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. If you saw my speech and the kind of heckling that the gentleman... I won't call him a gentleman..but still, but the honourable representative of Delhi, did the entire time...I was not even allowed to speak. He heckled me continuously. I asked for protection from the chairperson 5 times but the chairperson was unable to give me protection. And whatever I said was not on record.

