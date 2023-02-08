topStoriesenglish2570985
NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

'Should Control Their Tongue': BJP's Hema Malini on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Offensive Remark in Lok Sabha

Defending her actions in Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP MP Hema Malini criticised Mahua Moitra's remarks in Parliament on Tuesday
  • The TMC MP, however, defended her actions and said, "I will call an apple an apple and not an orange"

Trending Photos

'Should Control Their Tongue': BJP's Hema Malini on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Offensive Remark in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra received severe backlash for the use of a cuss word during the budget session in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Feb 7). In a video, Moitra was heard saying the word, "hara*i" in anger reportedly to a BJP MP after she was heckled by BJP MPs during her speech. The video was shared several times by BJP MPs who criticised her behaviour. In addition, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini also slammed Moitra for her usage of foul language. 

Malini said, "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional," Hema Malini said, adding, "By nature, she (Mahua Moitra) must be like that. I don't know."

Defending her actions in Lok Sabha, Moitra said, "Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story."

 

 

She also said that her speech on the Adani-Hindenburg row was interrupted several times and she was heckled continuously when was trying to speak. 

The TMC MP said, "I don't know what kind of language I am supposed to use. I am quite surprised that the BJP party is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. If you saw my speech and the kind of heckling that the gentleman... I won't call him a gentleman..but still, but the honourable representative of Delhi, did the entire time...I was not even allowed to speak. He heckled me continuously. I asked for protection from the chairperson 5 times but the chairperson was unable to give me protection. And whatever I said was not on record.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?