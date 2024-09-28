‘Shouldn’t Praise Such Incidents’: Fadnavis Reacts On Social Media Posts Glorifying Encounter In Badlapur Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to social media posts and posters circulating across Mumbai, which glorified the police encounter of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. He emphasized that such incidents should not be celebrated, stating that while he doesn’t support 'fake encounters,' the law should dictate appropriate punishment.

Fadnavis on the Encounter and Legal Process

Speaking to CNN-News18, Fadnavis said that the police took the action in self defense. He explained that Akshay Shinde, who had been in custody for sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls in a school toilet in Badlapur, attacked the police while being transported. "We had filed the charge sheet in record time," Fadnavis said, highlighting the legal progress in the case.

Shinde's attack took place while he was being brought from Taloja Central Jail to the Thane Crime Branch office under transit remand for further investigation. According to Fadnavis, Shinde seized a police revolver near the Mumbra bypass and opened fire, leading to the police retaliating and killing him during the shoot-out.

Social Media and Poster Campaign Sparks Debate

The encounter quickly sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many praising the police action. Posters depicting Devendra Fadnavis wielding a revolver with the tagline "Badla Pura" (revenge completed) were plastered across Mumbai the day after the incident. Fadnavis addressed this, cautioning against glorifying such events. “Social media can praise you and bring you down. We shouldn’t praise such incidents,” he remarked, stressing that justice should be served through legal channels rather than through extrajudicial means.