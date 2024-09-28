Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799603https://zeenews.india.com/india/shouldn-t-praise-such-incidents-fadnavis-reacts-on-social-media-posts-glorifying-encounter-in-badlapur-case-2799603.html
NewsIndia
DEVENDRA FADANVIS

‘Shouldn’t Praise Such Incidents’: Fadnavis Reacts On Social Media Posts Glorifying Encounter In Badlapur Case

Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that such incidents should not be celebrated, stating that while he doesn’t support 'fake encounters,' the law should dictate appropriate punishment.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Shouldn’t Praise Such Incidents’: Fadnavis Reacts On Social Media Posts Glorifying Encounter In Badlapur Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to social media posts and posters circulating across Mumbai, which glorified the police encounter of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. He emphasized that such incidents should not be celebrated, stating that while he doesn’t support 'fake encounters,' the law should dictate appropriate punishment.

 Fadnavis on the Encounter and Legal Process

Speaking to CNN-News18, Fadnavis said that the police took the action in self defense. He explained that Akshay Shinde, who had been in custody for sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls in a school toilet in Badlapur, attacked the police while being transported. "We had filed the charge sheet in record time," Fadnavis said, highlighting the legal progress in the case.

Shinde's attack took place while he was being brought from Taloja Central Jail to the Thane Crime Branch office under transit remand for further investigation. According to Fadnavis, Shinde seized a police revolver near the Mumbra bypass and opened fire, leading to the police retaliating and killing him during the shoot-out.

Social Media and Poster Campaign Sparks Debate

The encounter quickly sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many praising the police action. Posters depicting Devendra Fadnavis wielding a revolver with the tagline "Badla Pura" (revenge completed) were plastered across Mumbai the day after the incident. Fadnavis addressed this, cautioning against glorifying such events. “Social media can praise you and bring you down. We shouldn’t praise such incidents,” he remarked, stressing that justice should be served through legal channels rather than through extrajudicial means. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad