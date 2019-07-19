close

Rajya Sabha

'Shouldn't happen again', Vice President Naidu pulls up minister for absence in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his displeasure over ministers skipping Parliament proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday embarrassed the government by pulling up Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, for being absent recently when his name was called.

Naidu cautioned the Minister not to repeat the mistake.

"Mantriji, a day before yesterday your name was there on the agenda. But when called, you were not there. Please note that it should not happen in the future," the RajyaSabha Chairman said.

Balyan, who laid papers on the table listed against his name in the House, regretted being absent and assured the same will not happen again.

Later, the House took up various important issues during the Zero Hour. The leaders from Bihar raised the issue of flood in the state that has affected nearly a dozen districts.

 

