'Show Same Generosity...': Raj Thackeray Demands Bharat Ratna For Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray

New Delhi: Raj Thackeray, the President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Friday demanded the highest civilian award of the country, the Bharat Ratna, for his late uncle and Shiv Sena founder-patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, who was a prominent figure in the Hindutva movement. Balasaheb Thackeray (1926-2012), the father of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had established the original Shiv Sena in June 1966, to champion the cause of the Marathis and promote Hindutva.

“He was a distinguished cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who ignited the pride of all Hindus across the country. He deserves this honour,” Raj Thackeray said in a X post. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with an old picture showing his close bond with his uncle.

Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this… pic.twitter.com/5lTR5H69wR February 9, 2024

The MNS chief’s statement came shortly after the Centre conferred Bharat Ratna on two former PMs – Chaudhary Charan Singh (July 1979-January 1980) and PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1996) – and eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023).

“M.S. Swaminathan died just a few months ago. A scientist who accomplished so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway,” Raj Thackeray said.

“Now that the BJP-led government at the Centre has shown political magnanimity by honouring P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same magnanimity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray Bharat Ratna as well,” he said.

Raj Thackeray said that the Bharat Ratna honour to Balasaheb would be a moment of joy for him and others who have followed his ideology.