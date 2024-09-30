Advertisement
'Shows How Much Hate Congress People Have For PM Modi': Amit Shah Slams Mallikarjun Kharge

This came following Mallikarjun Kharge's speech, where he said that he would stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from power after he felt unwell while addressing a rally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that he won't die until he overthrows the Modi government, Union Home Minister and senior BJO leader Amit Shah criticised the opposition leader saying that their hate for the Prime Minister is evident. 

Amit Shah sharply criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, accusing him of surpassing both his party and its leaders in being 'distasteful and disgraceful' during his speech on the final day of campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," said Shah narrating the incident.

Shah further said, "It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

This came following Kharge's speech, where he said that he would stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from power after he felt unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge felt unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that the Congress President felt suffocated due to the extreme heat. After resting for a while, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that his health was fine and saying that he was not going to die so early.

