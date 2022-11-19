Shraddha Walkar Case: Murder weapon recovered at last? Check what else found from Aftab Amin Poonawalla's flat HERE!

With which sharp weapon did Aftab amin Poonawalla cut Shraddha Walkar's frozen body into pieces? Delhi Police started searching for that weapon. A sharp weapon was recovered on Saturday. After killing Shraddha, Aftab probably dismembered her body with that sharp weapon. Delhi Police initially thought so. According to sources, the police recovered a sharp weapon from Aftab's flat in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi. It is suspected that Aftab dismembered Shraddha's body with that weapon. Besides, a large polythene bag was also recovered from Aftab's workplace in Gurugram. Police believe that the recovered weapons could play a major role in the investigation. An electric saw was also recovered from his house in Delhi on Friday.

According to police sources, Shraddha was strangled to death on May 18. After that, Aftab cut her body into 35 pieces. Aftab kept Shraddha's body in the fridge of his home in South Delhi's Mehrauli for nearly three months. After that, he spread it to different parts of the city. So far, the whereabouts of Shraddha's body parts have not been found. Aftab was recently arrested. Aftab also confessed to the murder during the investigation. A team of police recently went to Mehrauli forest in Delhi with him. Police are searching for Shraddha's remaining body parts and the weapon used to mutilate the body.

Shraddha met Aftab through a dating app. Within a few days, their conversation turns to love. Shraddha, a young woman from Palghar in Maharashtra, decided to spend the rest of her life with Aftab, despite the family's disapproval. She left her parents and started living with Aftab. But Shraddha had to be killed by the lover for whose love she left her parents.

According to police sources, Aftab used to chat with some other women on that dating app. After killing Shraddha, Aftab called a woman to his house. That woman also came to Aftab's house. At that time, Aftab hid Shraddha's body in the cupboard. As the investigation progresses in this case, new information is coming out. Among them, the recovery of sharp weapons is notable.