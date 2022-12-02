Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla’s answers in polygraph and Narco analysis same, say sources

New Delhi: The police sources, on Friday, informed that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave similar answers in his polygraph, narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation.

The sources suggest that there is no difference in the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody and answers for the questions asked during his polygraph and narco analysis test.

"He fully cooperated during both the tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," said a source.

He confessed that he killed his live-in-girlfriend and disposed off her body parts in different locations across the forest areas of Delhi.

The recent revelations means what Poonawala confessed during the interrogation and other analysis polygraph is the same and there is no new twists in the ongoing investigation.



"We have enough evidence to prove that he killed his live-in partner. However, we are still awaiting for the digital footprints and evidence which will play a vital role in view of investigation," said sources.