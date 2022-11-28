Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi police recovers weapons used to chop off girl's body- sources

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar Murder case the Delhi Police has recovered some weapons that Aftab Amin Poonawala used to chop off the victim's body. The police has also recovered the ring that the accused had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat after the gruesome killing murder.

What is the Shraddha Walkar murder case?

On November 11, Aftab Ameen Poonawala was arrested for murdering his live-in partner and chopping off her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at various locations across the capital.

He reportedly strangled 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then bought a new fridge to store the body pieces and threw them at various locations over a period of 18 days.

To avoid any suspicion, he reportedly used to leave the house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 am.

The matter came to light on November 8, when the missing woman's father, a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar, approached Delhi Police after she stopped responding to calls.

On the basis of his complaint, the police launched an investigation and traced Aftab. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

The deceased worked at a call centre in Mumbai and met Aftab there. They then started dating and moved in together. However, her family did not approve of their relationship following which the couple eloped to Delhi and lived in the Mehrauli area.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and the police were further looking into it.

(With ANI inputs)