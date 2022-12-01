Shraddha Walkar Murder Row: Special 'TRICK' of investigators and role of a female PSYCHOLOGIST in Aftab Amin Poonawalla case

In the Shraddha Walker murder case, police are adopting a 'special trick' instead of third degree treatment. According to the sources, the way the police investigation is going on is totally different from other murder cases. In the Shraddha Walker murder case, police are adopting scientific methods instead of third degree. Looking at the way the police investigation is going, experts believe that Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner, cannot find a single loophole in the court. Aftab had confessed his crime in a polygraph test. Now the narco test will reveal all the secrets hidden in Poonawalla's mind.

Information from Polygraph Test

The narco test of Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, will begin today (December 1). Earlier, Aftab was subjected to a polygraph test. In which the accused confessed his crime. Delhi Police has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter closely. Based on Aftab's statements and important clues from the investigation, the police will again conduct a search operation in the forests of Chhatarpur and Gurugram. Because the remaining pieces of the body and the weapon used to mutilate the body have not been found yet.

Aftab's Narco Test

On November 29, a Delhi court allowed Aftab Amin Poonawalla's narco test to be conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. Poonawalla's lawyer Avinash Kumar said the police sought permission to take the accused to the Rohini-based laboratory on December 1 and 5, which the court granted.

Aftab's Confession

Aftab Amin Poonawala confessed to the crime during a polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini here. Sources associated with FSL gave this information on Wednesday. After several sessions, the polygraph test was completed on Tuesday. In the test, the accused confessed to killing Shraddha Walker and disposing of her body parts at various places.

Preparations were already made at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini for Poonawalla's narco analysis test. According to officials, the narco test will take about three to four days. Let it be known that the remaining sessions of Poonawalla's polygraph test were conducted on Monday and Tuesday. However, polygraph tests are not admissible in court.

Role Of A Female Psychologist

During the investigation, the Delhi Police recently contacted a woman (a friend) who met Poonawalla after Walker's murder. Police said on Wednesday that Poonawalla called his lady friend, a psychologist, twice in October to her residence in Mehrauli, where Shraddha was killed. Police said Poonawala came in contact with a female friend, a psychologist, through a mobile dating application. During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had no knowledge about the incident. She said that when she met Poonawalla, he was behaving normally. He was never seen to be afraid.