Shraddha Walkar’s father breaks silence, says ‘was INSULTED by Aftab’s family’

New Delhi: As the Shraddha Walkar's gruesome murder investigation is taking its pace, the victim’s father, Vikas Walkar, has come up with a chilling revelation where he claimed that he oce visited Aftab’s residence in Vasai before, to find a solution, but was insulted and warned by his family members never to visit them again. Shraddha Walkar was dreadfully killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18 in Mehrauli, Delhi. Vikas Walkar also claimed that he was not aware of his daughter’s whereabouts and the fact that she, along with her partner, was moved to Delhi where she was killed in May this year.

Meanwhile, he demanded fair and timely justice for her daughter and stern punishment for the killer for the ghastly crime that caused huge outrage.

"I had visited Aaftab's residence (at Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra) to find a solution to the issue (about their relationship) but I was insulted by Aaftab's cousin. His (Aaftab's) family members had warned me not to visit their residence again. After the death of my wife, the efforts to find a solution were stopped," Vikas Walkar said.

Walkar's family members filed a missing person's complaint at Manikpur police station in Vasai when Shraddha became untraceable, an official had said. Vasai is the native area of the victim where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

"I was not aware that Shraddha had gone to Delhi. I got to know about her status after I filed a missing person complaint with the Manikpur police station (in Vasai)," Vikas Walkar said.

He said whenever he used to call his daughter, they spoke very few times.

"I had tried to convince Shraddha (to walk out of the relationship) but she wouldn't listen," he added.

Aaftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into multiple pieces after strangling her and keeping them in a fridge before disposing of them in Delhi over several days. The accused, who had rented a flat in the Mehrauli area where he committed the crime, was arrested on November 12. He is reportedly going to undergo Narco test in the coming week.

(With PTI inputs)